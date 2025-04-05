"I'm a little concerned for her well-being," says 31-year-old star about Mercedes Mone

A 31-year-old star has voiced concerns over Mercedes Mone’s well-being. The latter would not have seen this coming, and the fans might not necessarily agree with it.

Thekla is currently a big name on the independent wrestling circuit. She is with World Wonder Ring Stardom and mostly works for Japanese wrestling companies. The 31-year-old spoke about Mercedes Mone’s well-being because it does not involve her health.

On top of being the AEW TBS Champion, Mone is also the NJPW Strong Women’s and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion. She has been seen with all her belts at recent events. Thekla was speaking with Pro Wrestling Illustrated when she pointed out:

“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.” [H/T PWI Online]

Expand Tweet

Kevin Nash slams Mercedes Mone

Kevin Nash is one of the most outspoken names in the wrestling world, and he recently took a shot at Mercedes Mone.

On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer slammed the TBS Champion and said she is not the same star as she was during her time in WWE.

“Sasha, whatever her name is now, CEO ... I watched her match and man she's phoning her s**t in big time. That's not the same girl I watched tear down the house in Brooklyn with Bayley.”

That is a strong statement, and it will be interesting to see if the AEW TBS Champion has anything to say about this in the near future.

