Mercedes Mone's undefeated AEW streak to end at the hands of 29-year-old star? Exploring the chances

A top female AEW star could be the one to end TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone's undefeated streak in the promotion. The star has come close to beating Mone on multiple occasions.

Mercedes Mone has yet to lose a match in AEW since her debut last year. She won the TBS Championship in her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2024 and no one has been able to take the title from her. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old star, Kris Statlander could be the one to finally end The CEO's streak.

Statlander being the one to dethrone Mercedes and end her winning streak is possible as she has come close on two different occasions. Kris pushed The CEO to her limits during both their TBS Title matches at Full Gear and Worlds End 2024 respectively. Therefore, a babyface comeback story is possible for Statlander to dethrone Mone and end her winning streak.

On top of that, Kris Statlander has been performing at the highest level over the past year and has had some incredible matches. Hence, she deserves the honor of being the first to defeat Mercedes Mone in AEW. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan pulls the trigger on Statlander and has her defeat The CEO.

Mercedes Mone retained the AEW TBS title in a historic match

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Mone wrestled in her first-ever Dynamite main event. Mone defended her TBS Championship against the Japanese wrestling veteran, Yuka Sakazaki.

Yuka had won a four-way eliminator match last Saturday to earn the opportunity. After a great main event encounter, The CEO eventually managed to successfully retain her title, continuing her winning streak in AEW.

Moreover, Mercedes still has four title belts in her possession including the NJPW Strong Women's Championship, RevPro Women's Championship, TBS Championship as well as the 'Queen of Southside' title. Only time will tell what's next for The CEO in Tony Khan's promotion.

