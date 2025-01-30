Mercedes Mone admits popular AEW star is "cute," breaks silence after historic AEW achievement

The current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone called her opponent cute while talking about her achievement on AEW Dynamite this week. Mone has overcome one more challenge with her recent win.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone was slated to defend her TBS Title against the Japanese wrestling veteran Yuka Sakazaki in the main event. Yuka had won a four-way eliminator match last Saturday to earn the title opportunity.

In a decent back-and-forth encounter, Mercedes managed to retain her title despite Yuka Sakazaki's best efforts. In an exclusive interview after the show, Mone was asked how she felt after retaining the TBS Title on her first-ever Dynamite main event. The CEO said the following:

"It felt like, 'yayayayayaaaa,' Yuka, you're so cute, you tried so hard. But I'm Mercedes Mone, 'Four Belts Mone' to be exact. I know tried to jump off the Mone train but you fell off and I got a lot more coming up for any girl who's ready to step up to Mercedes Mone, [...] you can say hello to your CEO. So I have a question for anybody in the locker room, who's next to jump on the Mone train?" [From 00:10 to 00:48]

Moreover, Mercedes also took to X (fka Twitter) after her historic win showing off her four title belts and stating the following in the caption:

"AYAYAYAYAYAYAYA! Another 1️⃣ Who wants to jump on the #Monétrain next? #AEWDynamite."

Top AEW champion thinks she is a bigger star than Mercedes Mone

The current AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May claimed that she is a bigger star than Mercedes. During an interview with Going Ringside, May stated that she is the one doing this big interview, not Mone because she is the bigger star and a World Champion:

"I mean, I'm here doing this, not her, for a reason because I'm a bigger star and I'm the World Champion. She can have all these titles because she needs to because none of them are the World Title."

Moreover, the claims made by Mariah May perfectly set up her eventual showdown with The CEO. The fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan books his mouth-watering encounter soon.

