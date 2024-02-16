31-year-old AEW star back on roster page after sudden removal

An AEW star's profile is visible again after it disappeared recently. The name being discussed is Yuka Sakazaki.

She made her AEW debut at the 2019 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since then, the star has wrestled in certain matches. The 31-year-old star has been absent from the company for more than a year. Her last appearance came in February 2023, where she wrestled Vertvixen on an episode of Dark: Elevation.

Recently, it was noted that Sakazaki's profile was removed from the promotion's official roster page with no announcement of her departure before it.

However, the Magical Girl has been visible on the roster page again. It seems that her removal from the page was a glitch in the website or was taken down to update.

A user on Twitter posted the Yuka's return to the roster page.

Take a look at the tweet below :

Expand Tweet

AEW suddenly updating her profile could imply that she is nearing her return after being absent for more than a year. Even if she hasn't appeared in All Elite Wrestling, Sakazaki wrestled in Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling and ROH in 2023.

Since her All Elite debut, Yuka has wrestled on Dark and Dark: Elevation programs while rarely being featured in televised matches. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Magical Girl.

Do you think Yuka Sakazaki will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE