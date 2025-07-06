Mercedes Mone to shockingly lose the AEW Women's Championship after winning it at All In? Exploring the possibility!

Mercedes Mone has been one of the most dominant stars in the AEW locker room. Her dominance has spread to other promotions as well and she has been on a belt-collecting spree for the past year. She is now gearing up to add another title to her impressive collection.

After winning the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing 2025, The CEO earned the right to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas. Given Mone's impressive run in the Jacksonville-based promotion, it is highly likely that she will walk out of the PPV as the new champion. However, another danger is lurking in the shadows in Athena.

Athena will be a part of the Women's Casino Gauntlet match, where the winner will receive a future title shot at any time. The ROH Women's World Champion could end up winning the contest and then cash in on Mercedes Mone on the same night after The CEO wins the AEW Women's World Championship from Toni Storm. The War Goddess has some unfinished business with Mone after she lost to her in the semi-final of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Hence, she could use this opportunity to get her revenge on Mercedes after she is tired from her match with Storm. However, the scenario is just speculation and nothing has been confirmed so far.

Vince Russo gives his honest thoughts on Mercedes Mone's booking

It's no surprise that Mercedes Mone has been booked strongly in AEW. She has not only dominated the company's women's division but has also succeeded in other promotions. This has led many fans and critics to comment on her booking.

During a recent episode of The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo said that if The CEO has six titles, then none of those titles are going to mean anything.

"We have to talk about logic. If she [Mercedes Mone] has six belts, how can any one of them be special? First of all, how am I going to remember what all six belts she has? Second of all, if she has six belts, none of those belts are special. This is what I mean about writing and structure and making everything mean something. Nothing against her and her performance, but when you have six belts, none of them are going to mean anything," he said. [From 7:45 to 8:38]

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will win one more title at AEW All In: Texas.

