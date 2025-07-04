"We have to talk about logic”- WWE veteran gives his honest opinion on Mercedes Mone’s booking

AEW star Mercedes Mone is having a monumental year. Since joining the company, she has been undefeated in singles competition. Furthermore, she currently holds multiple titles across various promotions, including the AEW TBS Championship, the CMLL World Women's Championship, and more.

The CEO will lock horns with AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm at All In 2025. If Storm loses, Mone will become the company's Women's World Champion for the first time ever. It is quite hard to predict the winner of this showdown. Fans are expecting the two to blow the roof off at All In. However, Tony Khan and AEW management have been criticized for their booking decisions.

On a recent episode of The Coach and Bro Show, WWE veteran Vince Russo called the former Sasha Banks' booking in All Elite Wrestling illogical. He said that none of the belts the former WWE star holds are special.

"We have to talk about logic.....if she (Mercedes Mone) has six belts, how can any one of them be special? First of all, how am I going to remember what all six belts she has? Second of all, if she has six belts, none of those belts are special. This is what I mean about writing and structure, and making everything mean something. Nothing against her and her performance but when you have six belts, none of them are going to mean anything," said Russo. [From 7:45 to 8:38]

Mercedes Mone on WWE bringing back Evolution

Evolution 2025 will take place later this month. This is the second edition of this pay-per-view. The first one took place back in 2018, where Mone, Bayley, and Natalya locked horns with The Riott Squad.

The CEO recently talked about the upcoming event, stating that she is a huge advocate for women's wrestling and is glad that her former employers are bringing back the pay-per-view.

"I think it’s about time. They waited way too long to have an all-women’s pay-per-view. But I love and I will always support and be a huge advocate for women’s wrestling, so I am excited for that and for the women that get to perform on that.” Mercedes Mone said. [H/T: NoDQ.com]

WWE Evolution is happening on the day after All In 2025, i.e., on July 13, 2025. Both shows are expected to deliver.

