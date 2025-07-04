"Horrible" - Top star makes shocking comments on facing Mariah May in AEW

A top AEW star made some shocking comments about facing Mariah May, labeling it as horrible. This will come as a surprise to many wrestling fans who liked their encounters.

Mariah May had many rivals in the company, but none came close to Toni Storm. After initially being under her ring, Mariah turned heel on Storm and even took the Women’s Championship. At AEW Revolution, Toni Storm won back her title and marked an end to their memorable feud.

Despite their feud having many memorable moments, Toni Storm has revealed that she did not enjoy it one bit. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, she said:

“I'm glad someone enjoyed it. I didn't. Horrible ordeal. I'm glad it's amusement for someone.” [H/T Fightful]

It is somewhat surprising that Toni Storm holds this view of her feud with Mariah May, and it will likely surprise some fans who read this.

Toni Storm reveals she is disappointed in Mercedes Mone ahead of AEW All In

Toni Storm will be putting her AEW Women’s Championship on the line against Mercedes Mone after the latter won the Owen Hart Women’s Final match at Double or Nothing.

The two stars have had some run-ins over the last few weeks, and Storm has now revealed that she is disappointed in the former WWE star.

A few weeks back on Collision, Storm said:

“Mercedes Mone, I am disappointed in you. Three weeks ago, you shook my hand and said we would have the biggest women's match of all time. And since then, you have been eating steak, playing on your telephone, and trying to kiss me. And now you are still in Mexico because you have won yet another title. Is that all I am to you? Is that all this is to you, another trophy for your shelf, another toy for your collection?”

Those are some strong words, and it will be interesting to see who will come out on top in their match at All In in a week.

