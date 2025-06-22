"I'm disappointed" - Toni Storm sends a message to Mercedes Moné ahead of AEW All In

Toni Storm had strong words for Mercedes Moné tonight on AEW Collision after their brief skirmish at Grand Slam: Mexico. This comes just three weeks before their bout at All In: Texas.

Last Wednesday, The CEO became the new CMLL World Women's Champion after defeating Zeuxis in singles competition. After the match, Toni interrupted Moné's celebrations by sneaking up on her and attacking her.

Tonight on Collision, Toni Storm addressed their feud. The Timeless One reminded Mercedes that she wasn't just anyone; she was one of the biggest stars in the business and demanded the respect she deserved.

"Mercedes Moné, I am disappointed in you. Three weeks ago, you shook my hand and said we would have the biggest women's match of all time. And since then, you have been eating steak, playing on your telephone, and trying to kiss me. And now you are still in Mexico because you have won yet another title. Is that all I am to you? Is that all this is to you, another trophy for your shelf, another toy for your collection?" [0:01-1:14]

She did give The CEO some credit, as she claimed that she was the greatest of all time. However, Storm understood the task ahead and was prepared for it. The AEW Women's World Champion is ready to create some magic with Mercedes Moné and has continued to set the stage for their highly anticipated bout at All In: Texas.

