WWE legend's status for AEW All In revealed; big update for fans - Reports

There have been questions regarding a WWE legend's status for AEW All In 2025. New details have come to light regarding the situation.

Sting ended his in-ring career last year at AEW Revolution 2024 in an incredible tag team match against The Young Bucks. Since then, he has only appeared once on AEW TV at All In 2024 to save Darby Allin from Jack Perry and The Bucks. He was also present at the All In ticketing on-sale event in December. It was previously reported that The Icon would be present in Texas at the PPV in some capacity.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Sting has been discussed for a potential cameo appearance at All In: Texas, and this could be tied to whether Darby Allin is also on the show in some capacity. The Icon had previously noted that he expects to be at the event and will also be doing a signing and photo-op at Starrcast on 11 and 12 July.

Details regarding Darby Allin's status for AEW All In 2025

Darby Allin has been off TV since December 2024 as he went to achieve his goal of climbing Mount Everest. Since then, he has scaled the mountain and even descended safely. However, Allin has still not made his return to television, leaving many fans to wonder about his status in the company.

According to reports from Fightful Select, sources have stated that Allin was expected to return to All Elite Wrestling "imminently" and could be involved at All In: Texas in some capacity. These sources have also stated that the former TNT Champion was in great shape after climbing Mount Everest and was ready to go if needed.

It will be interesting to see when Darby Allin will make his return at the upcoming PPV and whether he will reunite with Sting at All In: Texas.

