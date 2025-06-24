Mercedes Mone to vacate her TBS Title in a shocking announcement after AEW All In 2025? Analyzing the chances

Mercedes Mone is one of the most talented wrestlers on the AEW roster. It is clear to see why that is the case, given the fact that she is currently holding a lot of titles.

What started off with her winning the TBS Championship last year has turned out to be one of the most talked-about streaks in professional wrestling. She has not lost a singles match ever since winning the title, and it looks like she will not be losing one anytime soon.

The CEO defeated Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing to win the Owen Hart Women’s Final match. In doing so, Mercedes Mone earned the right to challenge Toni Storm for her AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas next month.

Given that Mercedes Mone has not lost a singles match since last year, there is a very high possibility that she might defeat Toni Storm to become the new champion. In that scenario, AEW President Tony Khan might insist that she vacate the TBS Championship. That way, it could help out the younger stars on the roster.

Nic Nemeth hails Mercedes Mone

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth hailed Mercedes Mone and called her the women’s wrestler of the year. He was speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio when he gave his reasons.

“I think even if you're one of those eight titles on her, but you know what she stands for and you know what she can do and you know that she's on television every week, and she looks the part, and she's walking a red carpet in between. She's the person that you want to be your champion. I can't think of someone right now who would even be, yeah. It's not even a judgment call. It's like she's number one at the moment. She's the right age to be dominating. She's picking up titles and making them worth more than they are without her. That's a huge step. That's huge for the business. That's good for AEW. That's good for her. That's good for whatever championship she holds,” he said.

That is some high praise, and it will be proven right if and when she wins the AEW Women’s World Championship.

