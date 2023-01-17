Mickie James wants to face 5-time WWE RAW Women's Champion in dream encounter

Mickie James is considered among the most talented women's wrestlers by many fans online, especially after her 24-year-long career. The veteran recently commented on never facing Mercedes Moné in WWE and speculated a future bout.

Mercedes Moné recently shocked the world by officially parting ways with WWE and signing with NJPW. Since her debut at Wrestling Kingdom 17, fans have been speculating about what she could do next for the star.

During her recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James praised IMPACT Wrestling for being open-minded and how this could lead to having the match she never had in WWE.

"They always try to do what is best for the company and really have an open mind when it comes to a lot of things and are progressive about a lot of things. You talk about that match with Sasha [Mercedes Moné], that's one match we never got at WWE," said James.

James continued, teasing the possibility of facing Mercedes in STARDOM or NJPW.

"We never had a singles match and it's one thing we always wanted. With her at Stardom and New Japan, that opportunity to have that singles match would be incredible." [H/T: Fightful]

Mickie James' many accomplishments in pro wrestling have led to her accumulating many fans worldwide, one of them being Shawn Spears. The Chairman recently took to Twitter to petition her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Mickie James also listed which stars on AEW's women's roster she'd like to face at some point

James has shared a locker room in the past with many stars who currently find themselves in AEW. Despite this, the only person on the women's roster who she's stepped into the ring with is Toni Storm.

During the same interview, Mickie James listed which AEW stars she'd like to face to remedy that fact.

"To go against someone at AEW, that's a door I've never walked through before. Britt Baker or Jamie Hayter, she's the champion, I love her. She's fantastic. Someone like Jade Cargill, who is an anomaly, she's an attraction, that would be two parallel universes, two different worlds colliding." [H/T: Fightful]

IMPACT and AEW have had a few crossovers with their stars, most notably back in 2021. Could the promotions somehow come to an agreement again and allow Mickie James to take on Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, or Jade Cargill?

