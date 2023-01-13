Popular AEW star believes John Cena's former girlfriend should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

John Cena has become synonymous with the wrestling industry. Despite his transition from WWE star to Hollywood icon, the 45-year-old continues to achieve new accolades each day.

During his tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment, the Cenation Leader wooed Mickie James. And the two were involved in a private, hushed relationship owing to the company's strict guidelines pertaining to talents dating each other.

Mickie James was crucial to the WWE women's division in the mid-2000s. She made her debut on the main roster as an obsessed Trish Stratus fan. AEW star Shawn Spears recently shared his thoughts on the current IMPACT star being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The multi-time Women's Champion was associated with the Connecticut-based company from 2003 to 2010. During her initial run, she feuded with notable names including Trish Stratus and Lita. James then signed with IMPACT Wrestling before her second return in 2016.

Last year, Mickie James entered the Women's Royal Rumble match while she was the IMPACT Knockout Champion. She even donned the title around her waist as she made her entrance. Thus, hinting at the possibility of WWE crossover events with other promotions down the road.

Shawn Spears signed with AEW in 2019 and has worked with popular names on the promotion. A few months ago, he surprised the wrestling fraternity with his return to the Canadian edition of Dynamite.

The 41-year old star took to Twitter to showcase his agreement on James being included in the Hall of Fame:

"100%. Without question," tweeted Spears.

You can check out the tweet below:

John Cena and Mickie James had a romantic storyline on WWE RAW

John Cena and Mickie James allegedly commenced their relationship in 2007, and continued for nearly a year. Keeping a professional setup, the duo kept their dating life on the down low.

A year later, when the couple reportedly broke up, they were involved in a romantic on-screen storyline. Their whirlwind romance escalated when James' then fiance, Kenny Dykstra of the Spirit Squad, caught wind of the affair between the two:

Football Hub @football_hub11 Mickie James Wants Trish Stratus To Induct Her Into The WWE Hall Of Fame footballhub.live/mickie-james-w… Mickie James Wants Trish Stratus To Induct Her Into The WWE Hall Of Fame footballhub.live/mickie-james-w…

Following her second departure from the company, the IMPACT star showcased her disgust at the way her items had been returned in a trash bag. With the Royal Rumble just around the corner, wrestling fans speculate about another return by James.

