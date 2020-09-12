Miro thanks fans for "amazing few days" after his AEW debut

AEW wrestler Miro has posted a heartfelt message to his fans for an "amazing few days" following his AEW debut this past week on AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE Superstar, previously known as Rusev, was revealed as Kip Sabian's "best man" for the British wrestler's upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford on Dynamite this week.

Miro took to his official Twitter account to give thanks to his fans after what has been a whirlwind few days:

"It has been amazing few days. I can’t thank you all enough."

After he made his AEW debut on Dynamite this past Wednesday, it was reported that Miro has signed a long term deal with AEW. Reports indicate that Miro's contract with AEW is "for over a year".

Miro debuts on All Elite Wrestling Dynamite

Last weekend at AEW All Out, Kip Sabian, along with his fiancee Penelope Ford, announced that they would be getting married on an upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Therefore, the next logical question was, who is Kip Sabian's best man? The British wrestler promised to reveal his best man on Dynamite this week.

After speculation ran wild on social media for days about who the mystery best man could be, it was revealed by Sabian that Miro, former WWE Superstar Rusev, was his best man with the former WWE United States Champion making his AEW debut on Dynamite in the process.

Miro accepted Kip Sabian's invitation to be his best man, but not before having a few words to say about his previous employer WWE:

“Ten years in the same house, under the same glass ceiling with imaginary brass ring. Well, you can take your brass ring and shove it up your a**.”

Miro was among the several WWE Superstars, producers and employees released by WWE back in April due to budget cuts associated with COVID-19. Since then, Miro has built a variety of successful social media platforms. Miro currently runs a Twitch streaming channel, as well as a YouTube channel to which he posts to regularly.

