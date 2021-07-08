MJF reveals what Chris Jericho has to do to get a rematch with him

The increasingly personal feud between the leaders of AEW's two top factions, Chris Jericho and MJF, saw its next chapter unfold at the special "Road Rager" episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Pinnacle and Inner Circle have been at each other's throats for months.The factions have battled in two memorable matches, Stadium Stampede 2 and a violent Blood and Guts match, but neither war settled the score. Chris Jericho wants nothing more than to get his hands on MJF, but the dastardly heel will only give the wrestling legend a match if he fulfills a few stipulations.

MJF asked Jericho to wrestle four matches against opponents and under stipulations he personally gets to pick. If Jericho wins these four contests, he will earn another bout with MJF. The leader of The Pinnacle compared the stipulations to the "Labors of Hercules." Jericho accepted the terms and put an exclamation mark on the segment by dropping MJF with a Judas Effect.

The stipulations - or Labors of Jericho - are laid out from @The_MJF to @IAmJericho. And MJF is ALSO laid out by a #JudasEffect!



Given the heated feud between the two stars, it's easy to see why Jericho would agree to MJF's demands in order to earn another shot at revenge.

The Pinnacle picked up a big win at AEW Road Rager in addition to MJF's challenge to Jericho

Beyond MJF's moral win over Jericho, The Pinnacle's FTR and Wardlow picked up a major victory of their own on Wednesday. The trio took on the Inner Circle's Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz in a huge six-man tag match. WCW legend Konnan and Tully Blanchard were present at ringside, and the latter was crucial to the outcome of the bout.

A distraction from Blanchard allowed FTR to deliver the Big Rig on Hager and pin him for the win. After the bell, Blanchard attacked Konnan to add insult to injury.

