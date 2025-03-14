MJF to convince his former ally to join AEW for huge match against The Hurt Syndicate? Looking at the chances

MJF seemingly finished a major feud with Hangman Adam Page, and it appears he might be entering another feud soon. This past week on Dynamite, Friedman addressed his loss to Adam Page at AEW Revolution when he was interrupted by MVP.

The former WWE star recalled their history together and praised Friedman before stating that he is not proud of the person he has become recently. He even offered his help to Friedman. However, the Salt of the Earth turned him down, saying he did not need his help or advice. Despite this, Montel Vontavious Porter gave him his business card and walked away.

Based on this interaction, it seems AEW is planting the seeds for a feud between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and The Hurt Syndicate. However, Friedman does not have many allies in AEW at the moment and could look outside the company for support, such as Alex Hammerstone.

Hammerstone recently announced his free agency, making it the perfect time for Tony Khan to bring him into the Jacksonville-based promotion. Hammerstone and Friedman have a lot of history together due to their time in MLW, where they were part of the same stable called The Dynasty. Therefore, Hammerstone would be the ideal person to help the former AEW World Champion fight The Hurt Syndicate. They could even pursue the AEW Tag Team Titles, which are currently held by Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. In the end, the former AEW World Champion and Alex Hammerstone could take the titles from The Hurt Syndicate.

Bully Ray criticized MJF's match at AEW Revolution

At AEW Revolution, MJF faced off against Hangman Adam Page. Given the animosity between both men, the match was as brutal as expected. There was one spot in the match where Friedman hit Page with a tombstone piledriver on top of a steel chair outside the ring.

However, Page was able to get back into the ring before the 10 count and continue the match. Despite this brutal spot, Page ended up winning the match. While the match was as entertaining as anticipated, Bully Ray criticized the chair spot on the outside.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that he refused to review the match because he does not believe a person who received a tombstone piledriver on top of a chair would be able to get back into the ring and eventually win the match.

"It was an entertaining show... I will not be speaking about Hangman Page and MJF," said Bully Ray. "I love MJF to death. I am a big Max fan, both personally and professionally... But I refuse to review a match... in which a Tombstone Piledriver on the top of a chair is used in a match, only for the guy who took the move to get back in the ring and win the match. To me, it is completely uncalled for and it does not fly with me... It goes against everything I believe in in professional wrestling." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see if MJF will join forces with Alex Hammerstone in AEW.

