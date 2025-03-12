Bully Ray slams AEW Revolution spot: "It goes against everything I believe in"

AEW Revolution 2025 featured a number of high-stakes matches, title and non-title alike, many of which portrayed an intense level of brutality and violence. ECW veteran Bully Ray seems to have had an issue with one bout in particular because of his disapproval of how a particularly devastating spot was followed up on afterwards.

Fans at the Crypto.Com Arena witnessed a number of bloody wars and memorable battles pitting the top stars of All Elite Wrestling against each other this past Sunday. The main show opened with a grudge match between former AEW World Champions Hangman Page and MJF. The showdown was as intense and violent as had been the build for it. At one point, it appeared that Friedman had the match won via countout after he managed to deliver a tombstone piledriver on Page on top of a steel chair at ringside.

The Cowboy succeeded at returning to the ring in the nick of time, however. He also eventually mounted a valiant comeback, planting Friedman with Angel's Wings in honor of Christopher Daniels, and then flattening him with his Buckshot Lariat for the win.

While several viewers enjoyed the Hangman vs. MJF at AEW Revolution, veteran Bully Ray voiced his disapproval of Adam Page surviving a piledriver on a chair and then winning the match. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the ECW veteran said:

"It was an entertaining show... I will not be speaking about Hangman Page and MJF," said Bully Ray. "I love MJF to death. I am a big Max fan, both personally and professionally... But I refuse to review a match... in which a Tombstone Piledriver on the top of a chair is used in a match, only for the guy who took the move to get back in the ring and win the match. To me, it is completely uncalled for and it does not fly with me... It goes against everything I believe in in professional wrestling." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Page has now evened the score against Friedman, who beat him in their previous 2019 Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve match over the Dynamite Diamond Ring. A rubber match between the two could be in the works, however.

What's next for MJF in AEW?

Days after nearly setting him on fire, Maxwell Jacob Friedman tearfully demanded to hear from Adam Page why the people had chosen the latter as their protagonist over him during their match at AEW Revolution 2025. His apparent breakdown ended up costing MJF the bout, however, and The Hangman walked out of Los Angeles victorious.

A day ahead of this week's edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, the official X/Twitter profile of All Elite Wrestling announced The Salt of the Earth for the upcoming March 12 episode of the show.

"THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/12 #AEWDynamite Fresno, CA LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax We'll Hear from MJF, LIVE Wednesday Night! What will @The_MJF have to say following his #AEWRevolution match against Hangman Page? LIVE, 8 ET / 7 CT on TBS + Streaming on MAX!"

Whether MJF will go after Hangman Adam Page at Fresno, CA this Wednesday remains to be seen.

