AEW makes a huge announcement on MJF after Revolution 2025

MJF faced 'Hangman' Adam Page at AEW Revolution on March 9. He suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of his rival. All Elite Wrestling recently made a huge announcement about The Wolf of Wrestling following his grueling bout at the pay-per-view.

Friedman's match against Page was intense, as it seemingly brought out his worst emotions. At a point in the bout, he had an emotional meltdown when he saw the fans in attendance support his opponent. He lost his cool and repeatedly questioned why the spectators cheered for Page and not him.

This week, All Elite Wrestling will feature the Dynamite after Revolution on March 12. The show will emanate from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. On X (formerly Twitter), the Jacksonville-based promotion recently announced that The Salt of the Earth will appear on the upcoming edition of the Wednesday night show to address fans.

"THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/12 #AEWDynamite Fresno, CA LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax We'll Hear from MJF, LIVE Wednesday Night! What will @The_MJF have to say following his #AEWRevolution match against Hangman Page? LIVE, 8 ET / 7 CT on TBS + Streaming on MAX!"

Kenny Omega will also show up on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita to become the new International Champion at the Revolution pay-per-view. A few hours ago, All Elite Wrestling's X (formerly Twitter) handle announced that The Cleaner would also appear on this week's Dynamite.

"THIS WEDNEDAY, 3/12! #AllEliteWrestlingDynamite Fresno, CA Live at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + MAX! We'll hear from the NEW [All Elite Wrestling] International Champion @KennyOmegamanX live on Wednesday! Don't miss the first @AEWonTV appearance of the First Ever [All Elite Wrestling] Grand Slam Champion! Wednesday Night at 8/7c on TBS + Max," the tweet read.

With his victory at Revolution, The Best Bout Machine became the first All Elite Wrestling star to hold the World, International, World Tag Team, and World Trios championships in the company.

