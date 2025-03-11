Kenny Omega's post AEW Revolution plans announced

Kenny Omega became a singles champion again this weekend at AEW Revolution 2025. The Tony Khan-led promotion announced The Cleaner's upcoming programming appearance in its latest social media post.

Immediately upon returning to All Elite television after recovering from a life-threatening illness, Omega returned to war against The Don Callis Family. However, alongside an unlikely ally in Will Ospreay, the former AEW World Champion took on and defeated The Invisible Hand's foremost clients, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita, at Grand Slam Australia.

Omega earned a shot at The Alpha's International Title for Revolution 2025, having pinned him to win the tag match at the Brisbane TV special. Takeshita wrestled an excellent match against The Best Bout Machine on the March 9 pay-per-view, but the latter secured the victory and the championship via pinfall.

Now, the official X/Twitter account of All Elite Wrestling has revealed that Kenny Omega will appear on this week's episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, set to air from Fresno, California.

"THIS WEDNEDAY, 3/12! #AllEliteWrestlingDynamite Fresno, CA Live at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + MAX! We'll hear from the NEW [All Elite Wrestling] International Champion @KennyOmegamanX live on Wednesday! Don't miss the first @AEWonTV appearance of the First Ever [All Elite Wrestling] Grand Slam Champion! Wednesday Night at 8/7c on TBS + Max!" read the tweet.

As the promotion post alluded to, Omega's victory at Revolution made him the first All-Elite talent to hold the World Title, the International Title, the World Tag Team Title, and the World Trios Title.

Kenny Omega's post-AEW Revolution message

Kenny Omega has been dominant inside the squared circle since he returned to action with a successful outing against Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty 2025. The popularly dubbed "God of Pro-Wrestling" is once again a title-holder, having defeated his former protege Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship at Revolution 2025.

After the event, Omega took to X/Twitter to share a photograph of himself with his shoulder draped in his newly won gold. His caption seems to suggest that the Canadian has further plans - he could be talking about settling his score with Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada or perhaps even reclaiming his AEW World Title from Jon Moxley.

"One step closer to getting it all back."

Fans will surely be keen to find out what All Elite Wrestling has planned next for Kenny Omega on this week's Dynamite.

