Huge title change after 145 days at AEW Revolution

A major championship changed hands at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view after almost five months. Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita engaged in an epic battle tonight for the International Championship.

Ad

The Best Bout Machine was absent for over a year due to diverticulitis. Upon returning, Kenny made it clear that it was his goal to prove why he was the best in the business. He and Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at Grand Slam: Australia. The Cleaner then became the number one contender for The Alpha's International Championship as the former pinned Konosuke.

The International Champion had pinned Kenny Omega two times before. Ahead of the match, Don Callis guaranteed that The Alpha would pin him for the third time. After winning the gold, he defended the championship all over the world and proved why he is one of the future stars of AEW.

Ad

Trending

Fans knew that the duo wouldn't hold back during the match. As expected, the bout was super-athletic. Despite interference from Don Callis and constant attacks on his abdomen, Omega survived and shockingly defeated The Alpha for the International Championship. The latter held the title for 145 days since winning it at the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Expand Tweet

This was the former AEW World Champion's fourth title victory. It will be interesting to see how Omega defends the title in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback