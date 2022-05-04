"That would be one hell of a match" - MJF names WWE Hall of Famer as his all-time dream opponent

MJF might not be everyone's favorite wrestler, but the star definitely had some inspiration growing up. During a recent appearance at a wrestling convention, Friedman revealed that Roddy Piper is his all-time dream opponent.

Fans have made comparisons between the legend and Friedman in the past, as both heels got under the crowd's skin with their antics. It's no secret that MJF reveres Piper for his in-ring persona and wrestling skills. The star even noted that Piper's daughter, Teal, once stated that her father would be a fan.

MJF recently attended the The Love Of Wrestling convention in Liverpool. The young athlete shared his admiration for Roddy Piper during the event.

“Do I think Roddy Piper is the only person that could go toe-to-toe with me on the stick in the history of professional wrestling? The answer’s yes. Was the man absolutely insane, and do I think we would have a barbaric match as well that would stand the test of time? Yes. I had a lot of people tell me that I remind them of Rowdy, and I think that would be one hell of a match. So, that is my answer,” Friedman said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Unfortunately, fans will never get to see the two heels go toe-to-toe. Regardless of the missed opportunity, Piper's legacy lives on in stars like MJF.

MJF admitted that CM Punk is the only wrestler who can match him on the mic

During the same convention, Friedman surprisingly praised CM Punk's promo ability. However, The Salt of the Earth quickly reminded fans of his recent victory over Punk.

“I feel the only person that in the modern who can hold a candle to me on the stick, whether I want to admit it or not, is CM Punk. Even though I beat him in his hometown of Chicago, verbally. Absolutely bent him over with my mic skills,” Friedman pointed out. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk defeated MJF in their latest encounter, which was a brutal Dog Collar Match at the Revolution pay-per-view. The Straight Edge star is currently gunning for the AEW World Championship. In the meantime, Friedman has Wardlow to deal with.

