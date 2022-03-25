"He passed away before I got to meet him" - MJF reveals what WWE legend's daughter told him backstage at an AEW event

MJF recently came off of a titanic match against CM Punk, and while the star took a loss, he's wasted no time in getting back in gear. Friedman recently came out to further humiliate his "employee" Wardlow, after costing him a title shot. In doing so, he continued to build his legacy as one of the best heels since Roddy Piper.

MJF might be one of the most hated wrestlers on the All Elite Wrestling roster, but deep down, he's a passionate fan of wrestling. While speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Friedman was asked if Piper was indeed his favorite wrestler. He responded with an affirmative answer and praised the legend.

"1 million percent, still to this day Roddy Piper," said MJF. "Outside of me, if I’m being honest I’m better than Piper in Portland, better than Bret Hart in Canada. But, growing up, Piper was tremendous – absolutely." (11:00 onwards).

The Salt of the Earth was then asked if he ever met Piper and he noted that he never got the chance because Piper passed away. MJF then recalled how he met the legend's daughter, Teal, during an AEW event.

“Never got to meet him," he continued. "He passed away before I got to meet him. But I’d like to think, based on – you know – I met his daughter when she did that one shot for us and she had told me that she thinks her father would’ve been a very big fan. And I’m inclined to agree, I mean c’mon?"

Teal previously competed for AEW during the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2019.

MJF believes he's the hottest commodity in AEW and could cripple Tony Khan if he wanted to

MJF is known for running his mouth, but after three years with AEW, he's been backing up some of his claims. He continues to boast about the bidding war between AEW and WWE that'll come once his contract expires. During the same interview, he pointed out how he could cripple AEW President Tony Khan by leaving the company.

"So when you’re as talented, as over, and as much of a draw as me? If I want to I can bite off Tony Khan’s fingers. He knows where his bread is buttered,” MJF proclaimed. "I’m literally the best talker in the business, and one of the best wrestlers in the history of the business bell to bell."(H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The Salt of the Earth clearly knows his worth, and no amount of fan outcry seems to faze him. But could he have a championship reign someday soon?

His idol, Roddy Piper, was infamously known for never holding a major WWE title, despite his legendary status. Hopefully, Friedman doesn't completely follow in his footsteps.

