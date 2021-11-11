MJF is one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling right now

In its over two years of existence, AEW has been known for developing great young talent. And perhaps there is no better example of that than Maxwell Jacob Friedman - MJF.

He may be the best heel in the business today, someone who refuses to break character in any setting and fuels the fire with his persona. He is truly one of the great performers in modern-day pro wrestling because he lives his gimmick - both personally and professionally.

That was indicative when MJF cut a promo on the late Brian Pillman, pretending to shoot on the deceased performer while staring down at hell. It was both terrible and perfectly evil, fitting him in just the right way. No one else could have pulled it off the way he did.

Say what you want about this kid, but he's got guts and no fear of anything. That's what makes for a great heel - the ability to go out there and never be afraid of triggering anyone.

It creates great television and makes MJF a very watchable character. He can lure you in as a viewer because of his inane ability to make your blood boil. The fact that he is fearless makes you want to see him eventually be defeated. And that's what has always defined the greatest 'bad guys' in the history of wrestling.

The 25-year-old MJF is destined for many more great things

Iris @Angelic_Kingdom HOW CAN YOU NOT BE ENTERTAINED BY A MJF PROMO?



He is soooooooo GOOD!!!!! Him vs Pillman Jr. at Arthur Ashe would be a banger. 💍 HOW CAN YOU NOT BE ENTERTAINED BY A MJF PROMO? He is soooooooo GOOD!!!!! Him vs Pillman Jr. at Arthur Ashe would be a banger. 💍 https://t.co/ndxLVlYd9y

As AEW continues to develop new stars, MJF will likely be one of the faces of the promotion. He has a rare combination of star power and shock value. He can make you watch, just to see what he might say next.

The wrestling business needs people like MJF - the type of guy that makes you refuse to change the channel because your eyes have to be focused on him. He's one of those performers who know how to "talk them into the building."

So please, continue to hate him. Because... he's better than you, and you know it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think of MJF in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry