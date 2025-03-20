MJF to reject MVP's offer and revive forgotten non-AEW faction after 1150+ days? Exploring the hints

The former AEW World Champion MJF could reform his former faction in AEW after rejecting MVP's big offer. Max was offered to join The Hurt Syndicate last week on Dynamite.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was in a feud with Hangman Adam Page for weeks, and their rivalry culminated in a major singles match at the Revolution 2025 Pay-Per-View. After a decent opening match of the show, Hangman surprisingly registered the win over MJF. Following his loss, The Wolf of Wrestling was confronted by MVP on the following Dynamite.

MVP gave his business card to Maxwell and offered him a position in The Hurt Syndicate. This week on Dynamite, Max addressed MVP's offer and said he would give his answer next week. While many are expecting MJF to join the faction, he could revive his former non-AEW faction, The Dynasty.

Maxwell was a part of 'The Dynasty' faction along with Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday during his time in MLW. Many fans have been expecting a reunion of the faction ever since Max joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2019. Meanwhile, Alex Hammerstone teased a potential reunion with Max by reacting to his Dynamite promo.

Moreover, Alex Hammerstone is currently a free agent and has been rumored to go All Elite for quite some time. It will be interesting to see if Hammerstone shows up next week to reunite with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Wrestling legend wanted MJF's former partner in WWE instead of AEW

The wrestling legend Booker T expressed his desire to see MJF's former partner Alex Hammerstone in the WWE when he was rumored to be heading to AEW last year. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, he stated the following:

"Hammerstone (...) that dude right there. I'd like to see him get a shot. I think he covers all those bases and checks off all of those boxes. I haven't seen a lot of his work or anything like that. I would love to see that dude get a shot [in WWE NXT]."

Moreover, Hammerstone continues to perform in TNA and on the indies and only time will tell if he will ever be seen in All Elite Wrestling.

