Booker T wants major free agent to get a shot in WWE amid AEW speculation

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T routinely gives his take on the pro wrestling business. He recently discussed the potential future of a prominent free agent who has been rumored to join AEW. The name in question is Alexander Hammerstone.

The 32-year-old has performed for various companies throughout his career, including MLW and Pro Wrestling Noah. He recently teased appearing in AEW, but nothing has come of it yet. Instead, Hammerstone will debut in TNA at Hard to Kill 2024, where he will lock horns with Josh Alexander.

On The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said Alexander Hammerstone was the right fit for the Triple H-led WWE and expressed his desire to see the latter get an opportunity in NXT.

"Hammerstone (...) that dude right there. I'd like to see him get a shot. I think he covers all those bases and checks off all of those boxes. I haven't seen a lot of his work or anything like that. I would love to see that dude get a shot [in WWE NXT]," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Hammerstone is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and a 10-year veteran of the sport. He could be a valuable asset to top companies like WWE, AEW, and TNA.

Former AEW World Champion MJF once heaped praise on Alexander Hammerstone

MJF was a prominent name in MLW before he joined the Tony Khan-led company. During his tenure with the New York-based promotion, he was a part of a faction called The Dynasty alongside Alexander Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, and a few other stars.

In a chat with Notsam Wrestling, the former AEW World Champion said Hammerstone was an incredible performer and would succeed on a big stage like All Elite Wrestling:

“Alexander Hammerstone is a guy who is in MLW. MLW is a promotion that I feel is supremely underrated, and I feel if Alex Hammerstone was on a big platform like All Elite Wrestling, he would be a huge get. I do,” MJF said.

Hammerstone later shared a clip from the interview on his Twitter handle. You can view the post below:

It's still unknown whether Hammerstone will join AEW, WWE, or a different promotion. However, fans can expect him to deliver a solid performance in his match against Josh Alexander at TNA Hard to Kill on January 13.

