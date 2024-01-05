Another top free agent fuels speculation of AEW arrival

AEW is very much active in the free agent market these days, signing top stars, and it seems that the promotion might sign another top indie athlete to a contract after his latest cryptic message.

The star in question is Alex Hammerstone. Since the 32-year-old became a free agent at the start of this year and is no longer under contract to MLW, speculations have been running wild regarding where he will end up next. Moreover, he also dropped a video speaking about his future that even had some subtle hints, indicating that he might be arriving in the land of All Elite soon.

He also mentioned that he was not looking for an opportunity but wanted to give one through an open challenge. That led to a user on social media asking Alex if current AEW star Wardlow could be a possible pick for Hammerstone.

Alex responded on X that the match could easily happen, further igniting the rumors of him joining Tony Khan's promotion.

"It’s as easy as a phone call."

Alex Hammerstone once received major praise from top AEW star

For fans not familiar with Alex Hammerstone, he has been a remarkable talent in Major League Wrestling promotion for a long time. Moreover, he had an impressive run as World Heavyweight Champion that lasted for 644 days.

Moreover, his work on the independent circuit earned him massive praise from one of AEW's top stars and former World champion, MJF. He stated that Hammerstone was a great in-ring talent and would ascend to a much higher level in a promotion like All Elite Wrestling.

“Alexander Hammerstone is a guy who is in MLW. MLW is a promotion that I feel is supremely underrated and I feel if Alex Hammerstone was on a big platform like All Elite Wrestling, I feel he would be a huge get. I do.”

Alex Hammerstone is among top stars like Mercedes Mone and Sami Callihan, who have been teasing their arrival in AEW for weeks, so it would be interesting if the company does indeed bring him on board.

