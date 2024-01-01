Watch: Major free agent teases signing with AEW

A prominent free agent has dropped a subtle hint at possibly inking a deal with AEW. The wrestler in question is former MLW star Alex Hammerstone.

For those unaware, Hammerstone is one of the most exciting talents in the wrestling business today. He's had a formidable career in Major League Wrestling, where he's a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, a title he held for a staggering 644 days. The 32-year-old became a free agent at the beginning of the year and, soon after, dropped a video teasing his future in the business.

Alex Hammerstone was seen speaking while sitting on a chair in the video. What grabbed the attention of a few eagle-eyed fans was the fact that the turnbuckles of the ring behind Hammerstone had TNT and TBS, the home to AEW programming, imprinted on them. While this could mean anything, it's safe to assume it could be a minor hint at what's to come for the talented youngster.

Alex Hammerstone has been hinting at his AEW arrival in the past few days

Over the last few days, Hammerstone has dropped several hints about him possibly inking a deal with All Elite Wrestling. One of the most prominent of them was when he reacted to an old clip of MJF talking about him.

The Salt of the Earth was speaking about a talent like Alex Hammerstone could shine in AEW. The former MLW Champion reacted to the clip surfacing on the internet, mentioning when he would finally become a free agent.

“Alexander Hammerstone is a guy who is in MLW. MLW is a promotion that I feel is supremely underrated and I feel if Alex Hammerstone was on a big platform like All Elite Wrestling, I feel he would be a huge get. I do.”

With Tony Khan even hinting at more signings ahead of Worlds End 2023, it remains to be seen if Hammerstone is on the company's radar.

