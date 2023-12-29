"I’m grateful for all the contributions" - Tony Khan comments on departing AEW names; teases new signings

AEW President Tony Khan has commented on the recent departures of several major names in All Elite Wrestling, while also teasing some new arrivals.

There has been a lot of change backstage in All Elite Wrestling as of late with a number of high-profile personnel announcing their departures at the end of 2023.

These include QT Marshall, who announced his exit in November. Dana Massie, the wife of Matt Jackson who acted as the Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer, and Rafael Morffi, who was the company's Vice-President of Live Events and Touring.

Expand Tweet

With these names leaving the promotion, Tony Khan stated in the media call to promote World's End that he is excited for the future as he is looking to hire more people to help AEW grow.

“I have certainly been looking at making more hires and growing the company, and I’m working on stuff I’m really excited about. At the end of the year, of course not unusual sometimes in businesses for contract things to expire, December 31st, at the end of the year and new cycles to start January 1st. Just like the name of the pay-per-view this Saturday, World’s End, it’s going to be a new group and there’ll be some new things happening and I’m really excited about it.” [37:03-37:40]

Tony Khan also expressed his gratefulness to those who are leaving the company, stating that appreciates all of the contributions they have made to AEW over the years.

“I would be remiss not to say I’m grateful for all the contributions of the people [who are leaving], and going forward I think we have some things to announce and I’m looking forward to that, but definitely working on some cool stuff to try to continue growing the company, both on the wrestling side, most importantly in my opinion, and the business side.” [37:41-38:12]

Tony Khan has added another star-studded match to AEW World's End

AEW's final pay-per-view of the year was already looking like it was going to cap 2023 with style. However, Tony Khan has decided to make the December 30th show even bigger!

Following the success of the AEW Continental Classic, the rest of the tournament field have been placed in an all-star eight man tag team match which will take place this Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe, and Daniel Garcia will team up to take on the team of Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal and Rush. The other four pariticipants in the tournament have already been signed for matches at World's End.

Are you excited for AEW World's End? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.