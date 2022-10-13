"I'd spank the sh*t out of him" - AEW star MJF sends a threatening message to 5-time WWE World Champion

AEW star MJF has never been short of confidence. He recently stated that he would "spank" Bryan Danielson if they ever had a promo battle.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has mixed it up with some of the best wrestlers that AEW has to offer. In the three years he has spent with the company, The Salt of the Earth has picked up huge wins over the likes of CM Punk, Darby Allin and Chris Jericho. However, he is yet to face off against The American Dragon in any capacity.

Speaking with Sam Roberts on "Not Sam Wrestling," MJF was very complimentary of Bryan Danielson's ability. Friedman was quick to note that if they ever got in the ring together, it wouldn't be as one-sided as people think.

"I'll watch Bryan on the microphone, he's incredible. He's one of the best talkers in the world, but I'd spank the s**t out of him if we were standing in the ring and talking. Back to the wrestling, I think it's funny that if the roles were reversed, he would spank me in the ring bell to bell. I honestly think it would go down as one of the greatest matches in the history of the business." (H/T - Fightful).

Friedman also clapped back at the fans who think that Danielson is a wrestler and not a talker, and that the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner is a talker and not a wrestler.

"We are polar opposites from the view and standpoint of professional wrestling marks. Stupid f***ing marks who don't know s**t about d**k. They'll be like, 'Bryan is a great wrestler but he can't talk. MJF is a great talker but he can't wrestle.'" (H/T Fightful).

MJF recently defeated one of Bryan Danielson's stablemates

Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club currently sits on top of the mountain as the AEW World Champion. MJF has his sights set on the richest prize in the company.

However, the rest of the BCC aren't going to simply let Friedman walk straight up to Moxley and get a title match. This is what led to Wheeler Yuta facing the Salt of the Earth on the 3rd Anniversary of Dynamite.

Sidgwick @MSidgwick MJF Vs. Wheeler YUTA was tremendous. MJF is outstanding. He made every bump count by making them feel cathartic and didn't have to bump once in a sequence that commanded a standing ovation. What a brilliantly crafted pro wrestling match. MJF Vs. Wheeler YUTA was tremendous. MJF is outstanding. He made every bump count by making them feel cathartic and didn't have to bump once in a sequence that commanded a standing ovation. What a brilliantly crafted pro wrestling match.

After a back-and-forth affair that saw the fans give the two men a standing ovation half-way through the match, it was MJF who picked up the victory. It was Friedman's first singles match in four months.

Do you think Maxwell Jacob Friedman will win the AEW World Championship? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : Who would come out on top? MJF Bryan Danielson 0 votes