"Moxley went into business for himself" - Twitter holds Jon Moxley responsible for legitimately hurting WWE veteran

After a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite, wrestling fans on Twitter have accused Jon Moxley of injuring WWE veteran Don Callis.

The incident occurred when Don Callis was attacked by Jon Moxley and his head hit a lightning rig, causing a deep cut. News of Callis' injury quickly spread on social media, with fans expressing their concerns and sending their well wishes to the AEW personality.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live provided an update on the situation, stating that the injury was legitimate. He also mentioned that Don Callis had suffered a significant cut to his head.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at Moxley's actions, with some calling him out for being reckless and dangerous. Others defended Moxley, stating that it was all part of the storyline and that Callis was aware of the risks involved.

Check out the reactions below:

SSJGarland @ImaGStukes @WrestlingNewsCo It seems that Moxley went into business for himself @WrestlingNewsCo It seems that Moxley went into business for himself

Justin Carr @JustinCarr225 @WrestlingNewsCo And Mox caused that? Was he using brass knuckes or something? @WrestlingNewsCo And Mox caused that? Was he using brass knuckes or something?

BNB ⚖️🏴💀🎭 @BNBroadcast @WrestlePurists Because Moxley couldn't throw a working punch to save a life... @WrestlePurists Because Moxley couldn't throw a working punch to save a life...

Notorious Detroit @Notorious_Det @WrestlePurists Surprised Moxley didn't get busted open while busting open Callis. In fact that's probably Mox's blood. @WrestlePurists Surprised Moxley didn't get busted open while busting open Callis. In fact that's probably Mox's blood.

AEW Star Jon Moxley brushes off CM Punk's controversial Instagram remarks

Jon Moxley responded to CM Punk's controversial remarks about him on Instagram. The former AEW World Champion stated that he didn't want to get involved in "this dumb sh*t."

During The Sessions podcast, Moxley downplayed CM Punk's comments and it remains unknown if the situation will impact Punk's rumored return to in-ring action.

"No. ‘Cause nothing has unfolded. It’s f**king annoying. Just ‘cause somebody says some stupid s**t on social media, like that’s not news but it ends up being a thing. I don’t wanna get dragged into this dumb s**t. I could f**king unload on a lot of f**king people right now, and when I start getting dragged into this s**t it tempts me to do that, but I’m not gonna f**king sink to that level."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo CM Punk's Instagram post, seemingly in response to what Dave Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Board. CM Punk's Instagram post, seemingly in response to what Dave Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Board. https://t.co/XGyIVLiil9

Reports suggest that the Second City Saint is close to being medically cleared from a torn tricep injury suffered in late 2022.

Do you think Don Callis would join the Blackpool Combat Club? Sounds off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes