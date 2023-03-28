"I could f*king unload on a lot of f*king people" - Top AEW star breaks silence on CM Punk's Instagram story

CM Punk has seemingly burnt more bridges with AEW after his now-deleted Instagram Story. Punk notably called out both Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho and made claims against Jon Moxley, which The Purveyor of Violence has now addressed.

Punk's jabs at Jericho and Meltzer went deeper, as he called The Ocho a "liar and stooge" while alleging that the Wrestling Observer journalist had been lying about him as well. But CM Punk additionally claimed that Jon Moxley was responsible for forcing him to compete before his broken foot was completely healed.

During his latest appearance on The Sessions, Moxley opted not to directly respond to CM Punk's story, but instead dismissed the drama and stated he wouldn't take part in it.

"No. ‘Cause nothing has unfolded. It’s f**king annoying. Just ‘cause somebody says some stupid s**t on social media, like that’s not news but it ends up being a thing. I don’t wanna get dragged into this dumb s**t. I could f**king unload on a lot of f**king people right now, and when I start getting dragged into this s**t it temps me to do that, but I’m not gonna f**king sink to that level." (05:05 onward).

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo CM Punk's Instagram post, seemingly in response to what Dave Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Board. CM Punk's Instagram post, seemingly in response to what Dave Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Board. https://t.co/XGyIVLiil9

During the same interview, Jon Moxley surprisingly revealed that he was a free agent while feuding with CM Punk, and joked that he could have walked into SummerSlam with the AEW Championship if he wanted to.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

CM Punk's fans went after Chris Jericho after his Instagram Story resulting in the veteran defending himself

The Brawl Out incident divided AEW fans between Punk and The Elite, with both parties' rabid supporters attacking each other. Some fans have even taken wrestlers on like Chris Jericho, who recently addressed a Twitter user calling him the "stooge of stooges" in reference to Punk's Instagram Story.

"Hmm not what he said at all. And by the way…go f**k your a** PP," Jericho tweeted.

Check out the full uncensored tweet via this link.

Did Jericho debunk a portion of Punk's Instagram Story?

It remains to be seen what the fallout from CM Punk's latest controversy will be. Unfortunately, it's yet another issue that's muddled what his status with AEW currently is, leaving fans even more frustrated.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes