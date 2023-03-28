"I could have walked into SummerSlam that night" - Jon Moxley on his AEW contract expiry last year 

Jon Moxley has quickly become one of the biggest names in the industry today and has a large following in AEW and even WWE. Moxley has unfortunately been caught in some drama with CM Punk, and while addressing it, he revealed that he was a free agent during their feud and match at All Out 2022.

CM Punk has yet again drawn a ton of criticism after he recently posted and deleted a lengthy Instagram Story wherein he called out both Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho while alleging that Jon Moxley and Tony Khan pushed him to return before he was fully healed.

During his recent appearance on The Sessions, Jon Moxley revealed that he was a free agent at the time and slammed wrestlers for oversharing their business online.

"But I will say this. I’m just gonna give you a tidbit of information from my point of view. The entire summer, I was not under contract. No contract. Free agent. I was at SummerSlam Weekend wrestling Desperado and s**t. I could’a walked into SummerSlam that night, with the AEW f**king belt, if I had been so inclined. Nobody knew that, ‘cause I don’t put my s**t out there in the world and let everybody know every f**king thing about my business." [05:33 onward]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager This Jon Moxley promo 3 days post Brawl Out where he describes his passion and love for pro wrestling & what it means for him to be the AEW World Champion, just hits hard today.



This man never complained, just grinded and always rescued the company in the toughest of times. This Jon Moxley promo 3 days post Brawl Out where he describes his passion and love for pro wrestling & what it means for him to be the AEW World Champion, just hits hard today.This man never complained, just grinded and always rescued the company in the toughest of times. https://t.co/D4WlzZfLAD

Some reports have also now alleged that CM Punk is not welcomed back into the AEW locker room by some, and with Jon Moxley's statements during his appearance on The Sessions, these claims might hold more weight than initially believed.

Jon Moxley also explained why he wasn't signed to AEW during his heated feud with CM Punk

Despite having a ton of momentum back in late 2021, Jon Moxley shockingly dropped out of the then-AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. It was later revealed that he decided to enter a rehabilitation program to deal with his alcoholism.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager 1 year ago on Dynamite, Jon Moxley returned to AEW after his rehab with an amazing promo, dropping an EPIC F-BOMB on that one heckler.



1 year ago on Dynamite, Jon Moxley returned to AEW after his rehab with an amazing promo, dropping an EPIC F-BOMB on that one heckler.https://t.co/vRb3bZDjyH

During the same interview, Moxley explained that he didn't want to jump back into wrestling too soon after his rehab stint.

"I was not under contract. The reason being - if you’re curious - because I got out of rehab, they extended it for the time I had missed. All they were telling me basically was ‘logic would tell you don’t go back into wrestling because you’ll just fall back into old habits’ so I wanted to ease back into it and see what life was like on the other side and the last thing I wanted to do was to just sign some big long commitment." [06:13 onward]

Jon Moxley has clearly made peace with himself and his struggles since he's currently contracted to a lengthy deal with AEW that will only expire around 2028.

