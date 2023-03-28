5-time WWE World Champion "not welcome back" by locker room leaders in AEW - Reports

The AEW roster has undergone numerous changes and internal struggles over the past year, with CM Punk and The Elite's scuffle seemingly exposing it all. According to a recent report, the Second City Saint is no longer welcomed by the All-Elite roster.

The Straight Edge star was initially a major signing for the promotion, and his debut and return to pro wrestling seemed to have many fans in anticipation of what he could bring. Unfortunately, with the Brawl Out Incident last September and his suspension, it seems to have turned out to be more bitter than sweet.

According to Wade Keller of PWtorch, the majority of the wrestlers in the AEW locker room simply don't want CM Punk to return.

"The sentiment is that he’s just not welcomed back. The majority of wrestlers don’t want him back. One person said maybe one or two of the top third of the roster want him back. Punk doesn’t get along with Hangman, Punk doesn’t get along with Moxley, Punk doesn’t get along with Kenny, Punk doesn’t get along with the Bucks, Punk doesn’t get along with MJF.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Apparently this was a shoot. Apparently this was a shoot. https://t.co/IlLpQBCnkE

Chris Jericho has notably caught a lot of heat from fans in regards to Punk's recent remarks and even had to defend himself from a fan who called him out on Twitter earlier today.

AEW President Tony Khan could bring back CM Punk regardless of what the star recently said

Punk's recent Instagram Story has set the AEW news cycle alight, as his claims have made many fans question the way the promotion's inner work is set up. If the veteran's remarks are true, he could just have a lot of heat within the promotion.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 This was Cm Punk’s instagram story.



It has been deleted. This was Cm Punk’s instagram story. It has been deleted. https://t.co/TZdEzRde4l

The report continued, as Keller claimed that there seems to be more than just a strong pushback from talent against Punk, but that it has likely not affected Khan's willingness to bring the veteran back.

“My sense is that there would be something greater than a strong pushback amongst top talent in AEW if Tony Khan tries to bring back Punk at this point. I don’t know if the odds of Tony wanting to bring back Punk have changed based on what Punk said.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

It remains to be seen if fans will ever see CM Punk back in AEW, but if the reports are to be believed, it seems that it will be down to Tony Khan and nobody else.

