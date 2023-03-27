Chris Jericho responds to claims that he "snaked" his way to leadership role in AEW

Chris Jericho has assumed the role of backstage leadership in AEW's locker room over the past year, but CM Punk's recent scathing comments have seemed to put that into question. After a fan used the remarks against him online, Jericho quickly responded and seemed to have debunked some of Punk's Instagram Story.

CM Punk has become one of the most dividing names in AEW, and while signs seemed to point to his return, the star recently posted and deleted a lengthy Instagram Story wherein he took shots at Chris Jericho and Dave Meltzer, and notably called Y2J a "liar and a stooge."

In response to Twitter user @AEWNBA claiming that Jericho "snaked" his way into a leadership role, the veteran claimed that the fan's understanding of CM Punk’s remarks wasn’t true.

"Hmm not what he said at all. And by the way…go f**k your a** PP," Jericho tweeted.

Did Chris Jericho subtly debunk theories surrounding CM Punk's controversial Instagram Story?

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently weighed in on CM Punk's future with AEW after his heated remarks and explained how he believes fans will never see the Second City Saint in the promotion ever again.

Chris Jericho seemingly responded to CM Punk's Instagram Story with one of his own

Despite calling out both Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho, CM Punk quickly deleted his Instagram Story and fans could only share the news via screenshots they took before he erased his remarks.

Shortly after, Jericho added a GIF of Broken Matt Hardy acting out his popular "delete" chant, seemingly in response to Punk removing the now-controversial deleted Instagram Story.

A screenshot of the Inaugural AEW World Champion's Instagram Story:

Did Jericho respond to CM Punk?

CM Punk has since posted and deleted other blatantly trolling Stories since the backlash to his remarks against Meltzer, leading some fans to question how serious he was about his first post. With Jericho seemingly shooting down a fan's comments on the matter, could the two veterans be in on it, making this all another elaborate work?

