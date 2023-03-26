Dutch Mantell feels "AEW have exhausted their use" of former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently said that AEW cannot bring back a former WWE Champion and that the promotion has already exhausted its use of the top star. The talent in question is none other than the ever-controversial CM Punk.

The Second City Saint has not been seen in the promotion since All Out 2022 and the chaotic media scrum that followed it. Just as the situation seemed to be dying down and Punk was rumored to be making a possible return, the Chicago native recently took to social media to attack Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and AEW in general.

Following the latest developments in the CM Punk saga, WCW legend Dutch Mantell spoke to Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk about the latest incident.

"I don’t know what happened, but […] I think AEW have exhausted their use for CM Punk. I don’t think now, with all this said, I don’t think they can bring him back. They may bring him back and have a bunch of fights in the dressing room before the show starts.” [21:18 – 21:40]

CM Punk is a "great heel" for avoiding accountability in the AEW situation

During Dutch Mantell's discussion on Smack Talk, one of the topics touched on surrounded CM Punk seemingly pointing fingers at multiple people, but never publicly taking responsibility for the set of events that have unfolded.

Host Sid Pullar III mentioned how Punk has blamed people like Chris Jericho, Adam Page, Jon Moxley, and Colt Cabana amongst others, but has managed to avoid taking accountability at all in the public sphere.

To this, Mantell responded:

“He is a great heel. Great heels are always victims. And he’s a victim of all these people, and they’re all teamed up on him to make sure he doesn’t do well.” [21:05 – 21:17]

