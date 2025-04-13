New faction debuts, Big interference - 4 twists for Mercedes Mone and Athena's dream AEW match

Mercedes Mone has been on top of her game in AEW and has taken down everyone in her path. However, The CEO faces one of her biggest challenges yet as she comes face to face with Athena in a dream singles match for the first time in All Elite Wrestling.

The two champions are set to take each other in the semi-finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner will advance to the finals which will take place at Double or Nothing. Many fans are looking forward to this dream match but perhaps there might be some twists in place for the bout.

#4. Mercedes Mone and The Renegade Twins unite

Mercedes Mone has been handling all the business herself ever since parting ways with Kamille. While she's been more than capable of taking anyone on and making them submit, facing Athena might be a different story.

We might see The CEO head in all by herself for this dream match and keep the pace going. However, if she starts to get in trouble then there might be new allies by her side looking to come out and help. These allies could be none other than The Renegade Twins.

An alliance between Mone and the twin duo has been rumored for quite a while now and Tony Khan might pull the trigger on it next week.

#3. Athena gets help from Billie Starkz

The feud between Athena and Mercedes Mone kicked off after the latter started to mock Billie Starkz and her mentor. Mone would ultimately defeat Billie Starks in a singles match for the TBS Championship on Dynamite a few weeks ago and flaunt her victory to the fans and her mentor, Athena.

This ultimately invoked the wrath of the ROH Women's World Champion as she walked into All Elite Wrestling looking for a fight. Mone now finds herself cornered against a fiery opponent. On top of that, The CEO'd words against Starkz might also come back to haunt her.

Billie Starks might also be looking to stick it to The CEO and could show up to help her ally Athena in the semi-final match of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

#2. Athena pulls off a quick win

Athena is looking more lethal than ever as she looks to take care of business against Mercedes Mone. The former Sasha Banks had been calling out Athena subtly in AEW and now needs to back her words.

However, the former Ember Moon might make her pay big time and crush her in the ring. The creative might have a big twist in store with Athena destroying Mone and embarrassing her in front of the fans at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. This could happen with her putting Mone away early to pull off a huge win.

#1. Billie Starkz turns on Athena

It's a tale as old as time where a student turns on their master to join the dark side. We may see another story play out next week with Billie Starkz turning on her mentor, Athena to join forces with Mercedes Mone.

Tony Khan might have a huge twist up his sleeve for Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. Starkz could come out looking to help Athena only to turn heel and betray her. It could then turn out to be a much bigger story that would see the long-running ROH Women's World Champion seek revenge against Mercedes Mone and Billie Starkz.

