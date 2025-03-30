Major Mercedes Moné alliance pitched in AEW [Reports]

According to a new report, it appears that Mercedes Moné may have found her next potential allies, as this has been pitched within the company. This might be the help she needs in her latest conquests.

Tonight on Collision, Moné faced Robyn Renegade in a non-title match. She ended up winning the match after hitting her Moné Maker, followed by her Statement Maker submission hold. Post-match, she gave credit to Robyn for showing a lot of heart, claiming that she was better than Billie Starkz.

Fightful Select reported that there have once again been pitches within the company about a potential partnership between Mercedes Moné and the Renegade Twins. This was reportedly a direction the company was considering after Mercedes split with Kamille a few months ago.

Mercedes Moné has found her latest rival

Earlier tonight on AEW Collision, The CEO found herself in a confrontation with another major star within the company, signaling that a blockbuster feud between them was now in the works.

Mercedes Moné is the longest-reigning current champion in the company, but only one woman has an edge over her, and that is Athena as the ROH Women's World Champion. She has held the title for over 800 days.

The two have been trading barbs on social media for the past few weeks after The Fallen Goddess' minion, Billie Starkz, got into it with Moné. The confrontation tonight on Collision is the product of the tension between the two boiling over.

Things became physical between them, and Athena was poised to hit her O-Face finisher on Mercedes, but it was Robyn Renegade who took the bullet for her. This may be a sign of things to come, featuring the three of them and Billie Starkz.

While there has not yet been confirmation that Athena will go after the TBS Championship, it is confirmed that both women have now entered the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, and there may be a big chance that they will cross paths in their quests for the AEW Women's World title.

