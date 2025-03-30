Former WWE star shows up on AEW Collision; leaves Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) in shock

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was shocked after a former WWE star appeared on this week's AEW Collision. This was such a surprise that even fans could not believe what they were seeing.

After Mone successfully defeated Robyn Renegade, she delivered a promo. Meanwhile, former WWE star and current Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion Athena showed up. The 36-year-old's arrival left The CEO in a state of shock.

This happened as Mercedes Mone was talking down to Billie Starkz. Interestingly, Athena and Starkz were a faction in Ring of Honor. After coming to the ring and having a staredown, the former Ember Moon launched an attack on Mercedes Mone.

Athena then climbed to the top rope and almost executed a move on the current TBS Champion only for Robyn Renegade to get in the way of the maneuver instead. Mone then retreated with a look of disbelief. However, Athena did not take her eyes off The CEO.

It will be interesting to see why the Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion came out to attack her former WWE colleague. In the past. Mone expressed her desire to face Athena inside an AEW ring, calling it a "dream match."

