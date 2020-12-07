New update on Tessa Blanchard's talks with AEW and WWE

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that All Elite Wrestling is not currently pursuing Tessa Blanchard at this time. However, Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman is now stating that AEW is in fact interested in the former IMPACT World Champion. The site confirmed that both AEW and WWE are interested in the third generation superstar.

Wrestling Inc. also reported that the reason why Tessa Blanchard has not signed anywhere is because she is still celebrating her marriage to AAA star, Daga. The couple currently live in Mexico, but they did recently come to the New York area for a meet and greet over the weekend.

Once the pandemic has winded down, the two newlyweds are expected to move back to the states and Tessa Blanchard should then choose which promotion she would like to sign with. It should be interesting to find out where the former IMPACT star will land next.

Tessa Blanchard's rollercoaster year

The year started with Tessa Blanchard winning the IMPACT World Championship from Sami Callihan at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Prior to the event, the daughter of Tully Blanchard was involved in a scandal involving allegations of her using a racial slur to independent wrestler La Rosa Negra.

After denying the allegations, Tessa Blanchard's run with the IMPACT Wrestling ended while she was World Champion, when she refused to send in promo material to the company.

She received her release from the promotion on June 25th and was also stripped of the title. Blanchard has only made one wrestling appearance since the pandemic for Warrior Wrestling's Stadium Series Night One in September.

