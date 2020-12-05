AEW reportedly not pursuing Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard has been mostly absent from the wrestling scene during the pandemic, following her highly-publicized falling out with IMPACT Wrestling.

After being stripped of the IMPACT World title and being released, Blanchard has only wrestled once for Warrior Wrestling at their Stadium Series Night One event. She lost the Warrior Wrestling Women's title to Kylie Rae.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tessa Blanchard will not be getting a deal from All Elite Wrestling because the company is not interested in her at this time. Dave Meltzer has reported that the feeling is no one will deny her talent and value, but the promotion does not want to pursue her.

There has been talk of Tessa Blanchard joining her husband, Daga, in Mexico's AAA when she eventually does return to wrestling. However, it remains to be seen what is next for the former IMPACT World Champion.

Tessa Blanchard's past issues

You guys....



"The Best of Warrior Wrestling" is coming.



It's going to be awesome.



We can't wait. pic.twitter.com/JiPabwbbKP — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) June 3, 2020

It has been an interesting year for Tessa Blanchard. Before her historic win to become the IMPACT World Champion at Hard To Kill in January, she was called out by several women's wrestlers for her past behavioral issues. The most notable incident was Tessa being accused of using a racial slur against La Rosa Negra in 2017, during a tour of Japan.

The heat surrounding Tessa Blanchard has been speculated as the reason why AEW is not interested in her. However, it has been reported that WWE is still interested, despite backstage heat with Tessa during her previous stint in NXT. It should be intriguing to find out where Tessa lands after this tumultuous past 12 months.