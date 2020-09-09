Tessa Blanchard set for first match since leaving IMPACT

Tessa Blanchard made history this year by becoming the first woman to win the IMPACT World Championship at January's Hard To Kill PPV.

In July, after disputes over her return to the promotion, the 'Diamond of Professional Wrestling' was stripped of the IMPACT World Championship and given her release from IMPACT Wrestling. This Saturday, Blanchard will make her return to professional wrestling in her first match since March.

Warrior Wrestling is one of the premier independent wrestling promotions based in Chicago. They are coming off a very successful show, Friday Night Lights, on August 7th, which was reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter as one of the events that inspired Tony Khan for how they handled bringing fans back to live events.

This Saturday will mark Night 1 of their Stadium Series with Tessa Blanchard in a big time main event match, which will be available on FITE TV.

For 2 years, the entire Warrior Women's Division has been building to this match.



Two of the best wrestlers on Earth.



The title on the line.



Not their first clash, but maybe their last?



Can a Smile cut a Diamond?



The Main Event. Who ya got? https://t.co/DpA8VOW3fl pic.twitter.com/7yrWt1B0hF — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) August 29, 2020

The former IMPACT World Champion will defend her Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship against the No. 1 Contender, Kylie Raes, who became the top contender by defeating Ray Lyn at the aforementioned Friday Night Lights event.

Now the woman who is also the No. 1 Contender for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship will meet Tessa Blanchard in a highly anticipated contest.

Tessa will be joined by her husband, Daga, on this card as well; here is the announced lineup for Night 1 of the Stadium Series by Warrior Wrestling:

* Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship: Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Kylie Rae

* Brian Cage vs. Alex Zayne

* TJP vs. Alex Shelley

* The Rascalz vs. Myron Reed, Chris Bey & Jordan Oliver

* Thunder Rosa vs. Kimber Lee

* Dan The Dad vs. Elayna Black

* Joey Janela vs. Warhorse

* Daga vs. Isaias Velasquez

* Tom Lawlor vs. Kevin Ku

Where will Tessa Blanchard go next?

Two legends of the #wrestling scene. At @WarriorWrstlng #StadiumSeries, they will fight.@JANELABABY 🆚 @JPWARHORSE



Both have a huge fan following. September 12th, which side are you on?



There is no place like Chicago for battle



🚨 LIVE on #FITE!



💥https://t.co/5gAOEQ1yrT pic.twitter.com/Bqp5D3OwP1 — FITE (@FiteTV) September 7, 2020

Many have questioned which promotion Tessa Blanchard will head to next. There has been rumors of her going to AEW with her father, Tully Blanchard, on their roster as a manager.

There has also been talk of her making a move to WWE, with many people behind the scenes wanting her signed. There have even been rumours of the teases of a potentially-new female star on WWE Smackdown being the former IMPACT World Champion as well.

Wherever she decides to go, Blanchard will be a huge signing for whichever promotion she heads to next. All eyes are on the Diamond right now.