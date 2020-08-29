Former Impact Wrestling Star Tessa Blanchard gets married 

Tessa Blanchard finally tied the knot with her fiancé Daga in a ceremony this past weekend. Blanchard and Daga had originally planned to get married in August in Tijuana, Baja California; however, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the unfortunate delay.

Several well-known faces were present at the wedding ceremony, which reportedly followed all the necessary COVID-19 protocols. The travel regulations between the US and Mexico were also followed.

The guests at the ceremony included Gail Kim, Alisha Edwards, Moose, Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Kiera Hogan, and Diamante. AEW Star Brian Cage and his wife Melissa Santos were also present at the wedding. Tessa's legendary father, Tully Blanchard, and sister Tally were also at the ceremony.

Below are photos from the ceremony as revealed by Tessa Blanchard and the guests in attendance:

Congrats to @Tess_Blanchard and @Daga_wrestler on their beautiful marriage. It was such a sweet and beautiful ceremony. Wishing you all the love and best to your future ❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/bNveirB1i2 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 23, 2020

Tessa Blanchard (25), and Daga (31), real name Miguel Ángel Olivo, got engaged in November 2019. They both worked together in IMPACT Wrestling.

Tessa Blanchard and Daga's careers

Tessa Blanchard is considered to be one of the best female wrestlers in the world, and she was in the news lately due to a highly-publicized departure from IMPACT Wrestling.

Blanchard became the first woman to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, and she was set to embark on a historic title reign. However, her stint with the Championship hit a significant roadblock due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tess Blanchard went on a leave of absence as the lockdown came into effect, and she was in her home in Mexico. Several reports had revealed that the relationship between IMPACT Wrestling officials and Tessa Blanchard had become quite icy during her final days in the company.

The promotion tried to get her back to drop the title at Slammiversary; however, a deal could not be reached. IMPACT Wrestling officially terminated Tessa Blanchard's contract on June 25th, merely days before her contract expired.

As her contract was terminated, IMPACT Wrestling stripped her of the World title.

As things stand, Tessa Blanchard is yet to announce her next destination.

As for her husband Daga, the Mexican wrestler is still signed with IMPACT Wrestling and AAA. Daga has not wrestled a match since losing to Chris Bey on an IMPACT episode taped in March.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Tessa Blanchard and Daga on their marriage and wish them nothing but the best for the future.