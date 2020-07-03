People in WWE are reportedly 'chewing Vince McMahon's ear off' to sign Tessa Blanchard

Many voices are singing Tessa Blanchard's praises backstage in WWE.

Blanchard last wrestled for WWE in the Mae Young Classic in 2017

Alexa Bliss vs. Tessa Blanchard (NXT, 2016), Vince McMahon

Tessa Blanchard is the hottest free agent in professional wrestling right now following her Impact Wrestling departure.

It was reported a few days ago by Dave Meltzer that WWE had already sent out feelers about signing Tessa Blanchard.

Tom Colohue now reports on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that many people in WWE have been 'chewing Vince McMahon's ear off' with regards to signing the former Impact Wrestling World Champion.

While the names weren't revealed, several people in WWE have been singing Tessa Blanchard's praises for a while.

Tom Colohue revealed the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"There definitely is, I've mentioned this already. She's a big name now, and there are a number of people in the WWE who have been singing Tessa's praises for a while. I don't know for sure whether they'd take the punt, but it wouldn't surprise me. I'm not going to name any names of who in the company has been essentially chewing Vince's ear off as to, 'you should hire Tessa Blanchard', but he finds it very difficult to get away from it, I'll tell you that."

Tessa Blanchard's history in the WWE

Tessa Blanchard worked a few NXT matches in 2016 before being one of the most stand-out performers in the Mae Young Classic in 2017.

WWE reportedly didn't sign her back then due to some attitude problems. Tessa Blanchard, however, is familiar with the WWE system and has come a long way since her previous WWE stint.

Tessa Blanchard's historic Impact Wrestling tenure ended recently on a wrong note as her relationship with the officials in the company got incredibly 'icy'.

Blanchard had not appeared on Impact TV since the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off, which led to a necessary shutdown across the world. Her contract was reportedly set to run out at the end of June, but Impact hoped that she would appear at Slammiverary to drop the title. That, sadly, didn't happen and Impact stripped her of the title.

The former Impact Wrestling star is just 24 years old, and while there have been reports circulating about her 'bad attitude', her talent is undeniable. With WWE currently without top female stars such as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, could Tessa Blanchard's signing be the need of the hour? Will Vince McMahon greenlight her signing?

