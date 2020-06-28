WWE reportedly "sent feelers out" to contact Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard's contract was recently terminated by Impact Wrestling.

Blanchard is the only female World Champion in Impact Wrestling history.

WWE reportedly interested in signing Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard's history-making run with Impact Wrestling has come to an end. Blanchard engaged in a feud with Sami Callihan that lasted for months and culminated at the Hard To Kill PPV earlier this year, with Tessa defeating her arch-rival to become the first-ever female star to win the Impact World title.

Impact stripped Tessa of the title and terminated her from the promotion, mere days before her scheduled championship defense at Slammiversary on July 18. Immediately following her termination, fans began speculating on the possibility of WWE or AEW securing her to a contract.

Now, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is showing interest in Tessa Blanchard. According to Meltzer, WWE has "sent feelers out" to contact her about a potential signing. There are no reports yet in regards to AEW's possible interest in Blanchard, if any.

Tessa Blanchard has previously worked with WWE

Longtime fans of Tessa might be aware that she has worked in WWE before. Blanchard had a brief stint in WWE NXT back in 2016-17 and was a participant in the first Mae Young Classic Tournament. She was eliminated by Kairi Sane in the first round itself. A year before this short stint, she appeared in several matches in NXT and registered losses against the likes of Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax.

Tessa Blanchard has had a complete makeover ever since those two short-lived WWE runs, and is now a hot prospect courtesy her historic Impact World title win. On the other hand, she has been involved in a string of controversies lately. Back in January, several female wrestlers accused her of bullying, as well as racism. Her Impact Wrestling termination has only worsened matters for her.

A host of legit dream battles await Tessa Blanchard in WWE. Only time will tell if the two parties come to an agreement and Blanchard makes her way to WWE again.