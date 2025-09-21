Newly-crowned AEW champion to officially join Jon Moxley's Death Riders on Dynamite? Exploring the chances

Jon Moxley and his Death Riders have been on a mission to take over All Elite Wrestling. After suffering a major hit to their momentum for a few months, they have once again regained their dominance in the company following Moxley's win over Darby Allin. However, now their focus might shift to a newly crowned AEW champion in the coming weeks.The new AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, might be on her way to join the Death Riders soon. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien dethroned Toni Storm in a Four-Way Match at All Out to become the new champion of the women's division. However, what raised a lot of eyebrows was the fact that Statlander pinned Storm using 'The Seatbelt', which is the finishing move of Death Riders' Wheeler Yuta.Moreover, it is the second consecutive win for the 30-year-old using 'The Seatbelt'. A few weeks ago, on Collision, Statlander used the same move to pin Julia Hart to win a tag team match. Notably, before that showdown, Wheeler Yuta appeared at the ringside to give a pep talk to The Galaxy's Greatest Alien. Additionally, there have been instances where Death Riders have shown their interest in Statlander.The chances of the new AEW Women's World Champion joining Jon Moxley's faction are pretty high. Kris has been looking for a change in AEW for the past few months. Her addition to a red-hot faction like Death Riders could breathe new life into the 30-year-old's character. Moreover, it also prompts Statlander to turn heel in the company after almost a year.Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the new AEW Women's World Champion in All Elite Wrestling.Kris Statlander gave her thoughts on Jon Moxley's Death RidersKris Statlander's stance on Death Riders' actions has been something that people do not know much about. However, recently, The Galaxy's Greatest Alien spoke about her relationship with Jon Moxley's faction, giving an interesting opinion about the recent happenings.Speaking on The Takedown On SI, the 30-year-old said she is open to advice in her career. Statlander added that while she doesn’t have to listen to everyone, she chooses to stay true to her own words. Confidently, she said:&quot;One quote that is very popularly said amongst wrestlers is that ‘a lot of people are going to give you advice, and it doesn't mean you have to listen to everybody, but you just pick and choose what you like and you see if it sticks and you see if it works’&quot;.With that, Statlander has hinted at the possibility of joining Death Riders down the line, which remains open for her. It is going to be interesting to see how things will play out in the complicated dynamic of Statlander and Jon Moxley's faction.