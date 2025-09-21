  • home icon
Newly-crowned AEW champion to officially join Jon Moxley's Death Riders on Dynamite? Exploring the chances

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 21, 2025 16:01 GMT
Jon Moxley and his Death Riders
Jon Moxley and his Death Riders [Image via Marina Shafir's Instagram]

Jon Moxley and his Death Riders have been on a mission to take over All Elite Wrestling. After suffering a major hit to their momentum for a few months, they have once again regained their dominance in the company following Moxley's win over Darby Allin. However, now their focus might shift to a newly crowned AEW champion in the coming weeks.

The new AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, might be on her way to join the Death Riders soon. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien dethroned Toni Storm in a Four-Way Match at All Out to become the new champion of the women's division. However, what raised a lot of eyebrows was the fact that Statlander pinned Storm using 'The Seatbelt', which is the finishing move of Death Riders' Wheeler Yuta.

Moreover, it is the second consecutive win for the 30-year-old using 'The Seatbelt'. A few weeks ago, on Collision, Statlander used the same move to pin Julia Hart to win a tag team match. Notably, before that showdown, Wheeler Yuta appeared at the ringside to give a pep talk to The Galaxy's Greatest Alien. Additionally, there have been instances where Death Riders have shown their interest in Statlander.

Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the new AEW Women's World Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

Kris Statlander gave her thoughts on Jon Moxley's Death Riders

Kris Statlander's stance on Death Riders' actions has been something that people do not know much about. However, recently, The Galaxy's Greatest Alien spoke about her relationship with Jon Moxley's faction, giving an interesting opinion about the recent happenings.

Speaking on The Takedown On SI, the 30-year-old said she is open to advice in her career. Statlander added that while she doesn’t have to listen to everyone, she chooses to stay true to her own words. Confidently, she said:

"One quote that is very popularly said amongst wrestlers is that ‘a lot of people are going to give you advice, and it doesn't mean you have to listen to everybody, but you just pick and choose what you like and you see if it sticks and you see if it works’".

With that, Statlander has hinted at the possibility of joining Death Riders down the line, which remains open for her. It is going to be interesting to see how things will play out in the complicated dynamic of Statlander and Jon Moxley's faction.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

