New Death Riders member subtly teased on AEW Collision

A potential new member of the Death Riders has once more been teased earlier tonight. This was an interesting clue given that the individual themself was the one who made the tease.For a few months now, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta have shown great interest in bringing in Kris Statlander to the group, and they have tried getting her good side. There has not been an official invitation, but they have had several backstage interactions where they have hinted at being interested in her.Yuta and Statlander have history as they were both part of Chaos and Best Friends a few years ago. However, things are completely different with the former now being a member of the Death Riders. As of now, Stat remains a babyface, and she has recently aligned with Harley Cameron.Moments ago on AEW Collision, an all-star 8-woman tag team match took place. This saw Stat and Harley team up with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa to take on the Triangle of Madness and Megan Bayne. Before the match, Wheeler Yuta suddenly approached his former close friend and was seemingly giving her advice before the match. She ended up telling him to talk away.It seems that this conversation between them may have come in handy, as later on in the match, Kris Statlander was able to earn the win using a move associated with Wheeler. She pulled off a Seat Belt, which was a unique roll-up pin that helped score her the three count.This was another interesting hint at a link between her and the Death Riders. She is not at 100% as of late in terms of her composure, as she has also dealt with her falling out with her former best friend, Willow Nightingale. Should something similar happen to her with Harley Cameron or anyone else, this could push her in the direction of the Death Riders. It remains to be seen whether Jon Moxley gets to convince her to pull off this interesting swerve.