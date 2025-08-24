  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley seen with top female AEW star once again; gives her $100,000

Jon Moxley seen with top female AEW star once again; gives her $100,000

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 24, 2025 01:56 GMT
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley is a four-time AEW World Champion [Photo source: AEW's official website]

Jon Moxley was again seen hovering around a top female AEW star backstage. This time, he ended up helping her get the $100,000 she was owed.

Ad

Last week on Collision, Kris Statlander won $100,000 after emerging victorious in the four-way match booked by Tony Khan with the prize money on the line. She was interviewed by Renee Paquette after this, when she was suddenly approached by Moxley and The Death Riders. The former AEW World Champion seemed happy with Statlander's recent success.

For a few months now, Jon Moxley has been making his presence known to the former TBS Champion. He has not tried directly recruiting her to The Death Riders, but has been treating her nicely amid her ongoing struggles on TV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On this week's Collision, Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron were backstage as they addressed the former winning $100,000 last week. It was revealed that the prize money was coming from The Young Bucks' salary. Statlander had reached out to them, but she had not received the reward.

Cameron wished to help her and was willing to go to the Bucks' locker room to discuss the matter. However, she was told that the prize money would only be given to Statlander next week at the earliest.

Ad
Ad

To their surprise, Jon Moxley suddenly appeared with Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta right behind him. He walked straight into the locker room and walked out with a small green pouch. This seemed to be the $100,000 Kris Statlander was asking for, and Moxley gave the pouch to her.

It is unclear where this storyline is headed, as The Death Riders continue to try to get on her good side and show how they are willing to accept her, unlike some other talents on the roster. Statlander's issues on TV and Willow Nightingale continuing to give her the cold shoulder could drive her toward Jon Moxley and his faction.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications