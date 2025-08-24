Jon Moxley seen with top female AEW star once again; gives her $100,000

Jon Moxley was again seen hovering around a top female AEW star backstage. This time, he ended up helping her get the $100,000 she was owed.Last week on Collision, Kris Statlander won $100,000 after emerging victorious in the four-way match booked by Tony Khan with the prize money on the line. She was interviewed by Renee Paquette after this, when she was suddenly approached by Moxley and The Death Riders. The former AEW World Champion seemed happy with Statlander's recent success.For a few months now, Jon Moxley has been making his presence known to the former TBS Champion. He has not tried directly recruiting her to The Death Riders, but has been treating her nicely amid her ongoing struggles on TV.On this week's Collision, Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron were backstage as they addressed the former winning $100,000 last week. It was revealed that the prize money was coming from The Young Bucks' salary. Statlander had reached out to them, but she had not received the reward.Cameron wished to help her and was willing to go to the Bucks' locker room to discuss the matter. However, she was told that the prize money would only be given to Statlander next week at the earliest.To their surprise, Jon Moxley suddenly appeared with Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta right behind him. He walked straight into the locker room and walked out with a small green pouch. This seemed to be the $100,000 Kris Statlander was asking for, and Moxley gave the pouch to her.It is unclear where this storyline is headed, as The Death Riders continue to try to get on her good side and show how they are willing to accept her, unlike some other talents on the roster. Statlander's issues on TV and Willow Nightingale continuing to give her the cold shoulder could drive her toward Jon Moxley and his faction.