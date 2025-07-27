AEW star Kris Statlander confirms massive split

Former AEW champion Kris Statlander's ongoing issues with her former friend-turned-bitter rival continue to unfold on the company's programming. The powerhouse is no longer on good terms with Willow Nightingale, with whom she has had numerous battles lately.This weekend on AEW Collision, Renee Paquette interviewed the 29-year-old star backstage, as she had a message for The Babe with The Power. The former TBS Champion called out Nightingale's supposed ingratitude, claiming she received no thanks for stepping between Willow and the Death Riders, and arguing that she saved her former friend from losing to Thekla in their recent $ 100.000 Four-Way match and from being misted by Julia Hart once again.Statlander lashed out at Nightingale for not recognizing her worth as a friend and went on to thank her for helping her realize she didn't need The Conglomeration member to be herself. The 29-year-old also declared emphatically that Willow couldn't stop her. Stat's remarks seem to suggest that her bond with Nightingale could be on the verge of completely breaking.Kris Statlander and Nightingale were both involved in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas over two weeks ago, although neither succeeded at winning the bout.When did Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale last cross paths in AEW?Following All In 2025, on the July 16 episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, Kris Statlander battled Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, and Thekla in a four-way match with 100.000 dollars at stake. At one point during the matchup, Willow appeared to have the victory sealed on The Toxic Spider, but Statlander pulled the referee out before the three-count. This led Willow to start brawling with Statlander on the entrance ramp while the match continued inside the ring.Eventually, Thekla would pick up the win on Aminata after Julia Hart incapacitated the Queen with her mist.