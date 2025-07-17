Massive new stable seemingly gets formed on AEW Dynamite

A new AEW faction has seemingly been formed tonight on Dynamite following All In: Texas weekend. A top duo has just interfered in one of the show's matches and has joined forces with one of the hottest stars on the roster.

Tonight, a four-way match took place between some of the biggest stars in the women's division. This saw Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Thekla, and Queen Aminata slugging it out with $100,000 on the line. These four women were featured in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In, but despite each having great showings, it was Athena who was able to leave as the victor.

It was a close bout between the four AEW stars, but the match ended in chaos. Willow Nightingale seemingly had Thekla beat after hitting her with a Doctor Bomb, but out of desperation, Kris Statlander pulled the referee away, breaking the pinfall count.

The two former best friends then began to brawl on the ramp. This left the Toxic Spider and Aminata in the ring. Out of nowhere, Skye Blue and Julia Hart emerged, with Hart spraying Aminata with the Black mist. This allowed Thekla to deliver a vicious stomp for the win.

Post-match, the three stood side by side, a hint that a new faction had just arrived and could change the AEW women's division.

