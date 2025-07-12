Record-breaking champion wins AEW Casino Gauntlet match

A record-breaking champion in AEW/ROH has just defied the odds and looks towards their next goal after winning tonight's Casino Gauntlet match. They have a chance to add another belt to their collection.

Ad

Athena (FKA Ember Moon) is considered one of the most dominant women in the industry today. She is the longest-reigning ROH Women's World Champion in history, with her reign currently at 945 days and counting. Just last night at Supercard of Honor, she was able to defend her title against Thunder Rosa.

She was one of the entrants for today's Women's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: Texas, which does not come as a surprise, as she previously announced this.

Ad

Trending

What came as a surprise was her besting 11 other competitors to win the match in front of her home state. At a point in the match, she took her chance at sneaking up on Mina Shirakawa and Thunder Rosa, who were slugging it out in the ring. She hit Shirakawa with her O-Face finisher out of nowhere and scored the pinfall.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

A clip of the sequence can be seen below.

Expand Tweet

Athena has earned a future shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. She will now await the winner of Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné's bout later tonight, as she could cash in on any of them at any moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!