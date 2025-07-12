Record-breaking champion wins AEW Casino Gauntlet match

A record-breaking champion in AEW/ROH has just defied the odds and looks towards their next goal after winning tonight's Casino Gauntlet match. They have a chance to add another belt to their collection.
Athena (FKA Ember Moon) is considered one of the most dominant women in the industry today. She is the longest-reigning ROH Women's World Champion in history, with her reign currently at 945 days and counting. Just last night at Supercard of Honor, she was able to defend her title against Thunder Rosa.
She was one of the entrants for today's Women's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: Texas, which does not come as a surprise, as she previously announced this.
What came as a surprise was her besting 11 other competitors to win the match in front of her home state. At a point in the match, she took her chance at sneaking up on Mina Shirakawa and Thunder Rosa, who were slugging it out in the ring. She hit Shirakawa with her O-Face finisher out of nowhere and scored the pinfall.
A clip of the sequence can be seen below.
Athena has earned a future shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. She will now await the winner of Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné's bout later tonight, as she could cash in on any of them at any moment.
