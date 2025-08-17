Former AEW champion sends a message to The Young Bucks after winning $100K

A former AEW champion has sent a cheeky message to The Young Bucks. This came after a huge victory on Collision that earned the star $100K.A huge four-way match took place on this weekend's AEW Collision, with $100,000 in prize money. The bout featured Anna Jay, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, and former TBS Champion Kris Statlander going up for the cash prize. After an intense back-and-forth, Statlander secured victory by forcing Hart to submit with her double arm-trapped headscissor. Earlier today, Statlander caught attention online when she referenced her win and also sent a message to former All Elite Wrestling EVPs, The Young Bucks.Statlander, who was responding to a clip shared by AEW on X that showed her win, asked the Bucks about how she would receive her winnings, and they replied with an embarrassed emoji.&quot;Should I be expecting my check in the mail or in person next week? @youngbucks,&quot; Statlander wrote.What makes this interesting is that the Bucks are no longer in power in the Jacksonville-based promotion after losing their EVP privileges at All In last month.Jon Moxley approached Kris Statlander following her win on AEW Collision.After her big win, Kris Statlander and her ally Harley Cameroon were seen in an interview with Renee Paquette on Collision later that night. The former TBS Champion was asked what she plans to do with her $100,000 prize money.However, before she could respond, Statlander was interrupted by Jon Moxley and his Death Riders stablemate Wheeler Yuta.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINK.@harleycameron_ has returned, @callmekrisstat is 100k richer, and @JonMoxley of the Death Riders continues offering support from the shadows! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT &amp;amp;amp; HBO MaxThe Purveyor of Violence showed up to support Statlander before walking away. Meanwhile, Yuta tried to get a fist bump from Stat, which the 30-year-old did not return. It must be noted that the Death Riders have been watching Statlander for a while now, but the star is yet to reciprocate their advances.It remains to be seen if Kris Statlander will eventually align herself with The Death Riders.